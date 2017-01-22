STORM WATCH COVERAGE: Storm Raises Mudslide Fear, Triggers Burn Area Evacuations | Weather Updates | Live Tweets |Live BlogListen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures

Madonna Defends Her Expletive-Laden Anti-Trump Speech At Women’s March

January 22, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: Madonna, Women's March

LOS ANGELES  (AP) — Madonna is defending her fiery, expletive-laden speech at the women’s march, saying her words were “taken wildly out of context.”

The singer said at the Washington, D.C., march Saturday that she had at times been angry after the election and had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

In a statement Sunday on Instagram , Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump’s election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hopes to effect change “with love.”

Madonna wrote that she doesn’t promote violence and people should listen to her speech “in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

Cable news networks broadcasting her speech cut away after Madonna used several expletives. MSNBC later apologized.

  1. Steven V Johnson says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Defund PP

