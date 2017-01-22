Long Beach Swift Water Rescue Squad Pulls 2 Teens To Safety From Rushing LA River

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said the Long Beach’s Swift Water Rescue team helped save two teenagers after they decided to go rafting in the LA River in the middle of today’s powerful rainstorm.

The rescue began about 5 p.m. at Long Beach Boulevard and the Los Angeles River, according to Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Jake Heflin.

“We dispatched resources at Long Beach Boulevard and the L.A. River to search for two individuals after their rafts were spotted empty in the river,”

Heflin said.

About 15 minutes later firefighters pulled one young teen from the fast-moving current. Around 5:25 p.m. firefighters found the second teen who managed to pull himself out of the water.

“They were evaluated by firefighters and transported to a hospital for treatment of possible exposure,” Heflin said.

The pair rescued were 17 and 18 years old, he said.

