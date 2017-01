LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Job seekers, rejoice!

One of Los Angeles’ largest technology job fairs is taking place this week in downtown, and will feature at least 200 companies looking to hire.

Dubbed TechFair LA, the job fair will feature access to some of the best tech companies in the city, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.

It’s being held Thursday, Jan. 26, at The Reef, and is free to job seekers.

In order to attend, you must RSVP. For more information, click here.