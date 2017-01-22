California Storm Raises Mudslide Fear, Triggers Evacuations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Southern California residents have evacuated neighborhoods below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third — and largest — in the latest series of storms brings powerful rain and warnings about flash flooding and possible mudslides.

The National Weather Service says the system is gaining strength Sunday and could be the strongest in at least seven years. Flash flood watches and warnings are in effect for swaths of greater Los Angeles, where mountain areas could see more than 2 inches of rain.

Evacuations are ordered near wildfire burn areas in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Orange counties. Officials say potential debris flows could restrict access for emergency responders.

Craig Herrera, a meteorologist for CBS2/KCAL9, says the storm moving in from Monterey Bay is expected to bring between one to three inches of rain to the valleys.

Four to seven inches of rain are expected to fall across the foothills and mountains, spurring mandatory evacuation orders to residents in Duarte.

“Packing and leaving cause the muds are coming, mudslides,” said Ralph Olivas, a Duarte resident. He said he was concerned, adding, “that comes with the territory living up here.”

To the north, a band of strong thunderstorms is moving through the San Francisco Bay Area and heavy snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada.

