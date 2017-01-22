Best Steakhouses By City In Los Angeles

Regardless of the preparation or the setting, a juicy cut of red meat makes for a tasty entree. Whether you’re at an old-school BBQ spot or an upscale-luxurious restaurant, great steakhouses honor the complexity of the perfectly cooked steak. And, if you love a perfectly prepared piece of red meat, Los Angeles offers a myriad of great options to choose from.

Beverly Grove



Jar

8225 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 655-6566

www.thejar.com 8225 Beverly Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 655-6566 Jar, a modern chophouse in the heart of Los Angeles, serves retro dishes from the American culinary repertoire, including Chef Suzanne Tracht’s signature pot roast, a Kansas City steak, and perfect martinis. Their 10 oz. prime filet is of the best quality of meat and requires only minimal seasoning. The filet is prepared with olive oil, fresh cracked black pepper, kosher salt, and fresh parsley and served with roasted onion with a lemon and parsley butter. It’s a favorite for guests at the restaurant.

Beverly Hills



Cut by Wolfgang Puck

9500 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 276-8500

www.wolfgangpuck.com 9500 Wilshire Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90212(310) 276-8500 CUT by Wolfgang Puck offers guests a modern take on the classic steakhouse experience with a sophisticated and hip new bar and lounge experience within the former sidebar location called CUT Lounge. The restaurant serves favorites such as their 20 oz. bone-in New York sirloin steak, a petit cut filet mignon, as well as a porterhouse 34 oz. steak.

Brentwood



Baltaire

11647 San Vicente Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(424) 273-1660

www.baltaire.com 11647 San Vicente Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049(424) 273-1660 Baltaire, Brentwood’s contemporary-meets-classic steakhouse, features an elevated yet approachable menu by Executive Chef Travis Strickland. With a standout steak program using only USDA Prime or better, one of the favorite options is their Wagyu tasting menu. The USDA Prime Steak menu here highlights four different Prime filet cuts: an 8 oz. petit, a 12 oz. center cut, a 16 oz. bone-in and a filet tasting, and 4 oz. medallions with a selection of toppings. The Wagyu tasting menu offers guests a global taste: a 3 oz. Snake River Farms rib eye filet, a 3 oz. Darling Downs N.Y. Strip from Australia and a 3 oz. marbled Miyazaki A5 Japanese strip loin.

Commerce



Steven’s Steak & Seafood House

5332 Stevens Pl.

Commerce, CA 90040

(323) 723-9856

www.stevenssteakhouse.com 5332 Stevens Pl.Commerce, CA 90040(323) 723-9856 Steven’s Steak & Seafood House is a traditional steakhouse which opened its doors in 1952 in Commerce. Giving diners a reminder what high-end dining in the late 80s and early 90s looked like, the restaurant features wraparound booth, glistening glass and a large lounge space which comes alive with Salsa dancing and other Latin music. To accompany the ambiance and personal wait service, there is an acclaimed wine list and selection of steaks which include the Big Jim Cut, Pepper Steak and more.

Culver City



George Petrellis Steak House

5615 Sepulveda Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90230

(310) 397-1438

www.georgepetrellisteaks.com 5615 Sepulveda Blvd.Culver City, CA 90230(310) 397-1438 Started by immigrant Joe Petrelli, who was born in Bari, Italy, George Petrelli Famous Steak House opened in 1931 and has been a Culver City staple ever since. The old-school steakhouse with a sizable bar serves generously portioned USDA Choice steaks which are dry-aged and hand-cut on the premises. Along with an extra-large porterhouse, bone-in rib-eye and other cuts, you can order Italian favorites and steak dinners, which include a simple salad, baked potato, vegetables and beef noodle soup.

Downtown Los Angeles



Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse

330 S Hope St.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 680-0330

www.patinagroup.com 330 S Hope St.Los Angeles, CA 90071(213) 680-0330 In the heart of downtown Los Angeles, Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse mixes a chic Mid-Century Modern décor with contemporary flair with a hint of a return to the golden age of steakhouses. With German Master Chef Andreas Roller at the helm, the menu offers an array of exquisite meats, fresh seafood options, and delicious signature sides. Roller focuses on dry-aging USDA Prime steaks in the restaurant’s dedicated dry-aging room, sourcing prime beef from around the world, and preparing dishes from California’s local bounty. Pair the New York Strip with its extensive wine and whiskey offerings and enjoy a unique evening in downtown.

Glendale



BOURBON STEAK Los Angeles

The Americana at Brand

237 S Brand Blvd.

Glendale, CA 91204

(818) 839-4130

www.michaelmina.net The Americana at Brand237 S Brand Blvd.Glendale, CA 91204(818) 839-4130 BOURBON STEAK Los Angeles is a modern twist on a classic American steakhouse envisioned by famed chef Michael Mina. The restaurant, which is located at Glendale’s The Americana at Brand outdoor mall offers guests a contemporary dining experience with wood-fired grill, piano bar, and table-side service. Along with Japanese Whisky service, a shellfish cart and a treat trolley, the restaurant offers up their signature dish: a Prime 18 oz. Bone-In Rib Eye American Angus, which is accompanied by seasonal accoutrements that may include black garlic soubise or leek puree.

Hermosa Beach



S+W American Table & Bar

117 Pier Ave.

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 318-5555

www.steakandwhisky.com 117 Pier Ave.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 318-5555 Following a rebrand from its original namesake Steak + Whisky, S+W American Table & Bar serves a more progressive American with a southern twist along with a focus on great steaks and whisky. The restaurant offers a rotational seasonal menu full of snacks, salads, sandwiches, shared and large plates and of course steaks. S+W offers three fully dressed steaks, all signature to the restaurant, including a 8oz Beef Filet, a 12oz Grilled New York and a 14oz Cowboy Ribeye.

Hollywood



Chi Spacca

6610 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 297-1133

www.chispacca.com 6610 Melrose Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90038(323) 297-1133 chi SPACCA was born out of the wildly-popular family-style salumi night dinners hosted weekly at Scuola di Pizza, the previous occupant of the chi SPACCA space. Open daily for dinner, chi SPACCA is an ode to meat created by Nancy Silverton and team who built the first “dry cure” program in Los Angeles. Along with signatures dishes like the whole roasted cauliflower and affettati misti, a daily selection of house cured meats, their 50-ounce bistecca fiorentina, and a dry-aged black angus porterhouse are offered.

Koreatown



Taylor’s Prime Steak House

3361 W 8th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90005

(213) 382-8449

www.taylorssteakhouse.com 3361 W 8th St.Los Angeles, CA 90005(213) 382-8449 Taylor’s Prime Steak House, the family-owned steakhouse built in 1953, is a classic American steakhouse which serves a surf and turf menu. While sitting in their red booths with white tablecloths and dark wood walls, diners are brought back to the days of the Rat-pack. Along with daily specials, Chef Fernando Mendez prepares dry-aged, prime beef in a 700-degree gas broiler with favorites including the Prime Sirloin Pepper Steak and the Spencer Steak.

Malibu



Mastro’s Ocean Club

18412 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 454-4357

www.mastrosrestaurants.com 18412 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 454-4357 Mastro’s Ocean Club – Malibu, serves Mastro’s highly acclaimed cuisine against a stunning Malibu oceanfront backdrop off of Pacific Coast Highway. The menu features selections of juicy USDA Prime steaks, signature sides such as the Lobster Mashed Potatoes and fresh seafood. The most popular steaks at Mastro’s Malibu location are the 8 oz. Filet, the 12 oz. Bone-In Filet and the 22 oz. Bone-In Ribeye.

Manhattan Beach



The Arthur J

903 Manhattan Ave.

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 878-9620

www.thearthurj.com 903 Manhattan Ave.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 878-9620 The Arthur J brings Chef-owner David LeFevre’s vision of the ultimate neighborhood steakhouse to Manhattan Beach with a swanky mid-century modern design and selection of prime, certified Japanese Wagyu and Angus steaks. Bertha, The Arthur J’s custom wood-fired grill, cooks all of their meats to tender perfection. In addition to steaks, like their popular rib eye steak, the restaurant has nightly specials like Tuesday’s pork baby back ribs and Thursday’s veal costoletta to accompany other menu favorites like the Swedish meatballs and a great burger.

Pasadena



Alexander’s Steakhouse

111 N Los Robles Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 486-1111

www.alexanderssteakhouse.com 111 N Los Robles Ave.Pasadena, CA 91101(626) 486-1111 Located in Pasadena, Alexander’s Steakhouse is a classic American steakhouse with global influences laced throughout the menu presented with creative artistry. Add on a full bar with seasonal, signature cocktails, an extensive wine selection and attentive service and guests are presented with the whole dining package. Chef Matt Bata loves his steaks in all forms and is particularly excited about making food that evokes memories. Along with the 18oz dry-aged greater Omaha prime bone-in New York strip, guests can choose from several cuts and even book a chef’s table experience which comes with a custom tasting menu based around the highest quality ingredients at the peak of their season.

Pico Rivera



Dal Rae

9023 Washington Blvd.

Pico Rivera, CA 90660

(562) 949-2444

www.dalrae.com 9023 Washington Blvd.Pico Rivera, CA 90660(562) 949-2444 Since opening in 1958, Dal Rae prides itself on its professional attentive service and quality classic dishes. The American chop house is family run and brings table side preparation of classic dishes such as a tasty Caesar salad and prime steaks flown in from Chicago to regulars and new guests alike. Enjoy the Dal Rae Famous Pepper Steak in the classic restaurant features wood paneling, comfortable booths a piano bar and intimate dance floor.

Santa Monica



BOA Steakhouse

101 California State Rte 2

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 899-4466

www.innovativedining.com 101 California State Rte 2Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 899-4466 The seaside outpost of BOA Steakhouse opened in Santa Monica in 2004 and sits along Ocean Avenue across the street from the Pacific Ocean. Executive Chef Michael Neflas spearheads the modern steakhouse-inspired fare, which includes a selection of prime Omaha beef, as well as Certified Organic Beef and Premium American Wagyu, all served with a choice of rubs and house made sauces, including BOA’s own J-1 sauce. Pair their signature steak, the 21 day dry aged bone-in petit rib eye, with a full complement of traditional steakhouse sides including the classic Caesar salad made table-side and lobster mac-n-cheese.

West Hollywood



Carlitos Gardel Restaurant

7963 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 655-0891

www.carlitosgardel.com 7963 Melrose Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90046(323) 655-0891 This West Hollywood gem has built its reputation for the finest of authentic Argentine cuisine and hospitality at their intimate location in the Beverly Grove district of Melrose Avenue. An extensive menu of family recipes features exclusively All-Natural U.S.D.A. Certified Angus Prime cuts of beef, and is known among die-hard fans as the place that put the skirt steak and ribeye cap on the steakhouse map. Warm hospitality paired with a 17-page award-winning wine list have kept this authentic jewel in existence for 20 years.

Westwood



STK

W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

930 Hilgard Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 659-3535

www.togrp.com W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills930 Hilgard Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 659-3535 STK artfully blends the modern steakhouse and chic lounge into one offering a dynamic, fine dining experience with the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse. STK’s 20oz bone-in ribeye is a favorite at its trendy Westwood location helmed by Executive Chef Robert Liberato. Pair that steak, or one of their three types of filet mignons – from the 6 oz. petite filet and their 10 oz. filet to the 14 oz. bone-in filet – with their decadent lobster mac and cheese to help soak up whatever you ordering off the cocktail list.