Woman Killed In Long Beach Police Officer-Involved Shooting Identifed

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Authorities on Sunday identified a 37-year-old woman who Long Beach police fatally shot last Sunday after she allegedly threatened passersby with a knife.

The woman was identified as Long Beach resident Sinuon Pream, according to Lt. Dave Smith of the coroner’s office.

The officer-involved shooting took place about 11:15 a.m. last Sunday, near the intersection of Seventh Street and Bellflower Boulevard, LBPD Sgt.

James Richardson said. It happened outside a Jack in the Box.

More than a half dozen people called police to report that Pream was threatening to stab and cut people, police said.

Arriving officers found her swinging the knife at passersby and at them, police said. They asked her to surrender and she refused, walking onto the

Veterans Hospital property.

Officers continued trying to negotiate with the woman and she continued to swing the knife at them, according to the LBPD release.

Officers used a stun gun to try to stop Pream, but it was ineffective, police said.

She allegedly turned and advanced on them with the knife and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

One witness told KCAL9 she heard at least 14 shots.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures, police said. Paramedics treated her at the scene and took her to a hospital, where she later died,

according to Richardson.

A knife was recovered at the scene, Richardson said.

Police located three people the woman had tried to stab and neither they nor officers were injured, according to the release.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)