Protesters Pour Into Downtown LA, Trains Jammed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Thousands of people heading downtown from the Westside for Saturday’s Women’s March stood stranded on Metro platforms unable to squeeze onto packed trains.

Spokeswoman Kim Upton said Metro had already added trains, increased their frequency and beefed up security in anticipation of heavy crowds, but trains remained jammed, particularly at the North Hollywood and Universal City Red Line stations and on the Westside, with some people waiting hours to purchase TAP cards and board the trains.

Upton suggested that one reason for the long lines might be a lot of people purchasing TAP cards for the first time, but said Metro was doing everything possible to accommodate the high number of travelers.

Some confusion on which direction to march; headed toward city hall, jammed on 6th. But crowd is endlessly polite, excited #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/4la4d33lFn — Jonathan Serviss (@KNXJonathan) January 21, 2017

Riders carrying signs crowded the Culver City Expo Line platform with their daughters and sons in tow.

Many would-be marchers ultimately crowded onto a westbound train to ride it to the end of the line and then back downtown.

As those waiting at stations farther west brainstormed alternate ways to get downtown, Uber was quoting prices in excess of $99 to deliver riders to Pershing Square.

RIDER ALERT: Additional trains added on Red, Blue and Gold Lines. Please follow announcements and use entire platform to board. pic.twitter.com/bvilhyMWWz — Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 21, 2017

But despite the difficulties, riders remained upbeat.

“I think this is all positive,” said clinical psychologist Marilyn Ruman. “It’s not a protest, it’s about doing something.”

Those gathered cited varying reasons for joining the march, including protecting Planned Parenthood and the environment. Many cited education as a priority.

“We don’t have a lot of hope that he’s going to support our public schools,” Carla Winnie said, referring to President Donald Trump. Both of Winnie’s children and her two sisters are teachers.

The crowded train brought a diverse crowd together.

“This was billed as a women’s march, not a people’s march,” retiree Kim Malcolm said. “But there are so many men here.”

The approximately 1-mile march began at Pershing Square at 10 a.m. and was set to go to City Hall.

Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington, Alfre Woodard, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Moby, Sharon Lawrence, Brandy, Mandy Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis and Laverne Cox were among the celebrities slated to take part.

Event organizers for the Women’s March-Los Angeles say the day is designed to unify communities and make a stand for “justice and equity for all.”

Organizers stress that the event is non-partisan and not a protest, but a “celebration of human rights.”

