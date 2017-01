HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) – A three-story hillside home was engulfed in flames in the Hollywood Hills Saturday afternoon.

The blaze broke out before 1 p.m. in the 8000 block of West Highland Trail. About 75 Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded and knocked down the blaze within about 35 minutes. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire and a financial estimate of the damage remains under investigation.