Eight Displaced In Garden Grove Apartment Fire

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA.com) – A fire Saturday morning in Garden Grove apartment complex displaced eight people and damaged a second-floor unit.

The fire in the 12000 block of Bayport Street caused a total of $155,000 worth of damage to the structure and its contents, according to the Garden Grove Fire Department.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene at 9:06 a.m. had the blaze under control within 13 minutes of their arrival, confining the fire to the unit of origin, with some water damage to the unit below it, the Garden Grove Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported. Seven adults and one child were displaced, Garden Grove Fire Department said.

The fire wrought $130,000 worth of damage to the structure and $25,000 to its contents. A cause of the fire was under investigation, the fire department said.