Eight Displaced In Garden Grove Apartment Fire

January 21, 2017 1:29 PM

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA.com) – A fire Saturday morning in Garden Grove apartment complex displaced eight people and damaged a second-floor unit.

The fire in the 12000 block of Bayport Street caused a total of $155,000 worth of damage to the structure and its contents, according to the Garden Grove Fire Department.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene at 9:06 a.m. had the blaze under control within 13 minutes of their arrival, confining the fire to the unit of origin, with some water damage to the unit below it, the Garden Grove Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported. Seven adults and one child were displaced, Garden Grove Fire Department said.

The fire wrought $130,000 worth of damage to the structure and $25,000 to its contents. A cause of the fire was under investigation, the fire department said.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia