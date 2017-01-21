2 Killed, 1 Hurt In 405 Freeway Wreck In West LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Two people were killed and another person was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 405 in West Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at 2:44 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway near Getty Center Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person died at the scene and paramedics rushed two other people to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other remains in critical condition, LAFD said.

A SigAlert blocking all northbound lanes of the 405 at Getty Center Drive was canceled at 7:50 a.m.

The cause and circumstances of the crash were not confirmed. The victims were not immediately identified.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)