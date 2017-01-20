Williams, Young Lead Lakers To 108-96 Victory Over Pacers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams scored 27 points, Nick Young hit five 3-pointers and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their five-game losing streak with a 108-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Julius Randle scored 16 points while Young and rookie Brandon Ingram added 15 apiece as the Lakers made a prolonged second-half surge to win for just the sixth time in 27 games since November.

The Lakers even did it without D’Angelo Russell, who left after slipping on their second possession of the game, mildly spraining a ligament in his right knee and straining his right calf.

Paul George scored 21 points and Al Jefferson added 20 for the Pacers, who had a dismal second half in just their second loss in nine games.

The Lakers improbably thrived without their point guard, showing off excellent ball movement and balanced scoring in their best effort in two weeks. Williams hit four 3-pointers in another prolific outside shooting performance, and Young put on his usual theatrics while peppering the Pacers with big buckets.

Young also went to the locker room after hyperextending his left knee late in the first half, but he returned for the second half with a remarkable performance. The Lakers played without veteran forward Luol Deng, who has a sprained right wrist.

TIP-INS

Pacers: C.J. Miles failed to convert a four-point play in the third quarter. … One game after Jefferson hit his season high with 20 points at Sacramento, the center matched that total in the first half at Staples Center. He didn’t score in the second half, missing all four of his shots.

Lakers: Larry Nance Jr. has been cleared to resume practice and to play limited minutes in their next game. The second-year forward has missed 16 games since Dec. 20 with a bone bruise in his left knee. … Jose Calderon played 19 minutes in Russell’s absence, putting up seven points and six assists.

D-LO DOWN

Russell was injured when he lost his footing while going around a screen set by Randle. Russell’s left leg alarmingly stretched backward, and he stayed down while holding his right knee before eventually walking to the locker room. Russell entered the game averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in his second NBA season. He will be re-evaluated Saturday before their road trip.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Jazz on Saturday.

Lakers: At Mavericks on Sunday.

