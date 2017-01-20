INAUGURATION DAY: Donald Trump Becomes 45th U.S. President | Listen To KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO

Wildly Popular Selfie App From China Could Be Accessing Users’ Passwords, Locations

January 20, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Meitu, Permissions, Security Risk, Selfie App

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Love the anime-styled selfies that all your Facebook friends are posting lately? You won’t love all the permissions you’ll need to grant to use that wildly popular Chinese app.

Engineers on Twitter are sounding the alarm about Meitu, saying that all the permissions the app asks for makes it possible for the people behind it to take control of individual phones and access passwords of apps and accounts associated with that phone.

The app widens eye sizes, lightens skin color, and narrows chin widths so that the person pictured in the selfie looks like an Asian anime character. Meitu also gives users the option to “beautify” their faces with filters, makeup and stickers.

Jay Bennett, a 15-year-old from the United Kingdom, dug through the app’s programming in order to call attention to all the data that Meitu gleans from devices on which the app is installed.

Another Twitter user posted screenshots of all the data that Meitu plainly requests.

According to CNET, the data Meitu asks for is being sent to multiple servers in China.

There is not yet any indication that the makers of Meitu are actually doing anything malicious with all the data they are being given access took, according to SlashGear, but the potential for unsavory actions are “too high for us to ignore.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia