Wife Of Slain Bell Gardens Mayor Gets 3 Months Jail For His Killing

January 20, 2017 1:40 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wife of a suburban Los Angeles mayor has been sentenced to three months in jail for killing him in their home.

Lyvette Crespo was sentenced Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2014 killing of Bell Gardens Mayor Daniel Crespo.

Lyvette Crespo had claimed she shot him three times in the chest to protect herself and their son.

She said her husband had abused her for years and she was intervening in an argument after he punched their son in the face.

The son called 911 to report the shooting, telling a dispatcher: “He’s on the floor dying. He hurt me.”

Daniel Crespo, a probation officer, was mayor of the city of about 42,000 residents.

She will be on probation five years.

