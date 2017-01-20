Trump Foes Throw Anti-Inaugural Ball

January 20, 2017 11:01 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —   Music, dancing, political talk. Has all the makings of an Inaugural ball.

But this ball is decidedly different. The people who threw this ball are not fans of the incoming president.

KCAL9’s Jeff Michael spoke to some of the attendees who said they wouldn’t have gone to a Trump ball even if they were handed a free ticket.

“As a woman, a minority this administration doesn’t represent me or stand for me. And I feel like what Prophets of Rage, Audioslave, Chris Cornell puts out does represent me,” said Sonia Concepcion.

The voices at this concert speak to a broad audience, musically if not politically.

Audioslave, together for the first time in a decade, joined Tom Morello and Prophets of Rage, Jack Black, Vin Mensa and Jackson Browne, the voice of an earlier protest era.

“The message is we’re all in this together. All trying to do what’s right,” said :Lindsay Chase

Earlier in the day, an estimated 3,000 people marched from LA Live to City Hall, critical of the Trump Inauguration.

They went on record to say they’ve never felt more disenfranchised from the powers that be in Washington, D.C.

One woman said she hadn’t been to a protest in decades but it was finally time to be heard

In Friday evening’s anti-Trump ball is any indication, they might have found their soundtrack.

 

