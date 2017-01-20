Inauguration Day: Trump To Become America's 45th President | Listen To KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO

Thousands Expected To Protest Against Trump Inauguration In LA

January 20, 2017 5:51 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Protest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Thousands of protesters are expected to converge on Los Angeles City Hall Friday to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

Demonstrators taking part in two major events plan to march through the city and conclude outside City Hall at 1 p.m.

A protest is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, before moving to the Federal Building and then City Hall.

The protest beginning near the Staples Center will begin at the same time at Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street.

Heavy rain is expected during the demonstration.

Police have promised a heavy security presence during the march.

During the protest, activists will denounce a number of Trump policies, and his proposed efforts to begin mass deportations of immigrants living in the country illegally.

Additional protests are planned around the city, including the “Caravan of Justice” in South Los Angeles, which will begin at 9 a.m. in Leimert Park.

The Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition also plans to hold a march and rally at 10 a.m. to protest the inauguration at Olympic Boulevard and Broadway Street.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has declared today “Unity Day 2017” at its campuses.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia