Stormy Weather Forces The Obamas To Briefly Delay Their Palm Springs Vacation

January 20, 2017 9:49 PM
Filed Under: Palm Springs, Barack Obama, Coachella Valley, Vacation, March Air Reserve Base

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA.com) — Barack Obama and his family had to delay their Palm Springs vacation briefly Friday after bad weather conditions forced their plane to be diverted.

After attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the now-former first family departed from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland and headed west.

Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Obama “vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, D.C.”

But it doesn’t look like the Obamas will be getting much of a break from the cold as they were greeted by heavy rain, fog and fierce winds when their plane was trying to land at Palm Springs International Airport at 3:30 p.m.

Stormy conditions impeded the landing, forcing the aircraft to hover over the desert for 40 minutes before diverting to March Air Reserve Base near Riverside, about 55 miles west of the Obamas’ vacation destination.

President Obama's plane lands at March Air Reserve Base after being diverted from Palms Springs International Airport due to bad weather on Jan. 20, 2017. (credit: CBS)

President Obama’s plane lands at March Air Reserve Base after being diverted from Palm Springs International Airport due to bad weather on Jan. 20, 2017. (photo by CBS)

The aircraft finally touched down just before 6 p.m. A motorcade picked up the family and drove them to the Coachella Valley.

A well-wisher caught their motorcade on her phone camera as it passed by.

At about 8 p.m., the Obamas arrived at the Thunderbird Heights gated community in Rancho Mirage.

They are staying at the home of outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos and his husband, interior designer Michael Smith. He has been the White House decorator since 2008.

Obama had stayed at the home four times during his presidency. There have been rumors that Obama has plans to buy a house in Thunderbird Heights.

It is unclear how long the Obamas will be staying in the desert. But the former commander-in-chief posted this tweet.

During earlier visits, Obama played golf with friends in Palm Springs, La Quinta and Rancho Mirage. But they may not get to do that on this trip as more rain is expected Sunday.

