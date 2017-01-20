Storms Create Headaches For Drivers, Homeowners

INAUGURATION DAY: Donald Trump Becomes 45th U.S. President | Photo Gallery | Listen To KNX 1070

January 20, 2017 9:49 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  — Friday’s storms caused numerous headaches for homeowners, drivers and those just looking to get around.

Hours later, even with the rain mostly subsided, traffic is still a nightmare on Benedict Canyon.

KCAL9’s Peter Daut reported from that location around 8 p.m.

About a mile north of his location, drivers would be surprised to find the roadway closed. And it was expected to stay that for the next few hours.

Crews were working to clear the area of several fallen trees and power lines.

The crews were especially hard at work near Benedict Canyon and Hutton Drives.

Downed lines were reported around 1 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries. LA County Firefighters helped a disabled homeowner to evacuate.

Electricity was also out in several residences. Daut found one woman who said she waited in her car for two hours until she finally decided to just get out and walk about a mile.

“Finally I was able to walk through. I had to leave my car here. and there’s more trees and power lines down a couple streets down. I  had to go on. So it was actually kind of dangerous,” said Michelle Kessler.

By 10 p.m., traffic finally started to move again normally on Benedict Canyon, Daut reported.

In the San Fernando valley, firefighters rescued several homeless people in the Sepulveda basin after their encampment was flooded.

About the same time, the storm drenched the edges of Los Angeles and Ventura counties — rock slides forced authorities to close Malibu Canyon Road until Monday — at the earliest.

