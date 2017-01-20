Storm Washes Away Campground, Brings Down Trees, Closes Canyon Roads

GAVIOTA (CBSLA.com) — Evacuations were ordered Friday in a flooded area of Santa Barbara County, where several campers were also rescued in the Sherpa fire burn area.

*WaterRescue* El Capitan Canyon Resort & Campground flooded with storm runoff. Multiple rescues. Here campers are brought to safety by FF's pic.twitter.com/qKmK1ixPiR — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 20, 2017

The second of three winter storms have slammed Southern California, bringing with it steady, heavy-at-times rainfall, flash flood warnings and snow in higher elevations.

A campground in in El Capitan Canyon was flooded, washing cabins and vehicles down a hillside, along with mud and trees, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

El Capitan canyon flood pic.twitter.com/6CBr400MLO — Dave Zaniboni (@SBCFireInfo) January 20, 2017

A massive eucalyptus tree went down in Santa Clarita, blocking four lanes of McBean Parkway at Old Orchard Road, while residents in Sunset Beach are bracing for possible flooding from the double whammy of heavy rain and high surf. All the canyon roads in Malibu were closed to traffic due to runoff, rockslides and debris from the storm, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Burbank Boulevard was closed from Balboa Boulevard to the San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sepulveda Dam Recreation area, due to runoff the area typically receives in heavy rain. Two occupants of an RV trapped in a flooded section of Burbank Boulevard had to be helped out of the area by a swiftwater rescue crew after the roads were closed. They were not injured.

#LAPD Advisory: The Sepulveda Basin is closed until further notice due to heavy rain. #405 fwy on & off ramps are shutdown at Burbank Blvd pic.twitter.com/5tIx7B3SWq — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 20, 2017

Caltrans shut down State Route 18 from Snow Valley to Big Bear Dam and reported vehicles stuck in heavy snow. The agency recommended drivers use State Route 38.

SeaWorld in San Diego also announced it would be closed Friday due to severe weather.

Due to heavy rain forcasted and with regards to public safety during severe weather, SeaWorld San Diego will be closed today, Jan. 20, 2017. — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) January 20, 2017

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for recent burn areas in Los Angeles County, with as much as three quarters to an inch of rain per hour expected.