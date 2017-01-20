Was Michelle Obama Caught Off Guard By Melania Trump’s Gift?

WASHINGTON (CBSLA.com) — Video taken outside of the White House Friday captured what appeared to be an awkward greeting between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama.

In the video, Barack and Michelle are seen waiting to greet Donald and Melania ahead of their inauguration ceremony.

Melania exits the vehicle toting a Tiffany & Co. gift box, follows Donald up the steps, and presents Michelle with the present mid embrace.

If you look closely, it seems as though Michelle was caught off guard by the gift based on her facial expression.

She hesitates for a moment and then turns around to find that no one is able to hold the present for her while the couples pose for a photo.