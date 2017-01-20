Man Shot To Death After Being Rammed By SUV In Reseda Identified

Inauguration Day: Donald Trump Becomes 45th U.S. President | Listen To KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO

January 20, 2017 8:11 AM
Filed Under: Car Rammed, Fatal Shooting, Reseda

RESEDA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Friday released the identity of a man who was shot to death while trapped in his car that had been rammed from behind in Reseda.

The crash was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday near Gault Street and Crebs Avenue, just two blocks south of Sherman way, near Wilbur Avenue.

Arriving officers at Wednesday night’s crash said they found the victim, identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as Sarkas Benarbachian of Porter Ranch, on the ground near the overturned wreckage, and said a passerby had pulled him out after the shooting.

Paramedics were called and they pronounced Benarbachian dead at the scene.

Detectives said they learned a black SUV with at least one person inside appeared to have rammed Benarbachian’s vehicle from behind.

“This caused the victim’s vehicle to crash into parked vehicles and then (overturn), trapping the victim…,” according to a police statement. “An unidentified suspect exited the dark SUV and shot and killed the victim.”

The shooter then fled in the SUV, according to police. Someone else pulled Benarbachian out of his vehicle and called authorities, they said.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash and fatal shooting to call the LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide Division at (818) 374-1943 to speak with Detective John Doerbecker.

