Dodgers Week-Long Love LA Community Tour Starts Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dodgers players, coaches, managers — past and present — are set to kick-off a week-long Love LA Community Tour.

Beginning Monday, you’re going to so see wall-to-wall Dodgers all over the city. The tour ends Friday, Jan. 27.

This tour– a week of community outreach and fan appreciation — represents the team’s 14th annual event. The week-long event is sponsored by Bank of America, the official bank of the Dodgers.

Here are some of the Dodgers taking part in one event or another: Luis Avilan, Austin Barnes, Grant Dayton, Chase De Jong, Jose De Leon, Andre Ethier, Kyle Farmer, Yasmani Grandal, Chris Hatcher, Kiké Hernandez, Rich Hill, Adam Liberatore, Kenta Maeda, Vidal Nuño, Joc Pederson, Yasiel Puig, Josh Ravin, Jacob Rhame, Darin Ruf, Corey Seager, Rob Segedin, Brock Stewart, Ross Stripling, Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson, Andrew Toles, Justin Turner, Scott Van Slyke and Alex Wood. Dodger manager Dave Roberts is also scheduled.

Dodger alumni Ron Cey, Al Ferrara, Dennis Powell and Maury Wills, Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda and Dodger broadcasters Joe Davis, Alanna Rizzo and Fernando Valenzuela will also take part.

Fans who are present throughout the Dodgers Love L.A. community tour can receive a voucher for 50 percent off three promotional games this season. The offer will be limited and distributed to fans at tour stops open to the public.

For more about the tour and events list, go to the Dodgers website.