Thinking Of Starting A Business In California? Here Are The Online Resources You’ll Need

Once you’re equipped with your brilliant idea, your business plan, and a potential location, the prospect of starting a small business is exciting. However, there are plenty of aspects of running a business that can cause road blocks along the way. Fortunately, there are plenty of online resources at your fingertips to help you navigate everything from marketing to payroll. The following links are a must for every California entrepreneur’s list of bookmarks.



Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC)

The Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation is one of the most comprehensive sites for small businesses in Los Angeles. Its mission is to encourage L.A. businesses to succeed, and there is plenty of information on the site to help you do so.



Los Angles Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD)

Although the Economic and Workforce Development Department has a similar mission as the LAEDC, it focuses strictly on the City of Los Angeles. If your company is located within the city, you may find the resources on this site to be more specific.



Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

If you need some help with aspects of your business, such as strategic planning or marketing, chat with a pro at the Small Business Development Center. Its employees will work with you to strengthen your business by teaching you critical skills.



University of Southern California Marshall School of Business

University of Southern California Marshall School of Business offers one of the best Executive Education curriculums in the city, and if your business skills need sharpening, there are tons of resources available. Browse current certificates and continuing education courses to stay on top of your game.



Small Business Administration (SBA)

The Small Business Administration has everything you need to start your business and to keep it going strong. It includes links to funding sources, laws and regulations and more. It also includes links to your local chapter in case you need some in-person assistance.



CalGold

Any time your business requires a permit, you can check it at CalGold. CalGold’s easy interface lets you search for permits that your business may need along with information on how to fill them out and file the paperwork.



Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

Joining the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce gives your business access to a number of networking opportunities and much more. It also offers information on marketing, cost savings and business development among others.



SCORE

Another provider of mentoring and continuing education services, SCORE is a must for anyone who is interested in career development. Its workshops will help you polish your business skills.



FindLaw

FindLaw is a comprehensive law database, which offers information on different laws and case studies. It also allows you to post questions for legal experts and find a specialized lawyer in your area.



Inc.

For years, Inc. magazine has featured articles and other information for small businesses, and its website makes accessing these articles fast and easy.

This article was written by Alaina Brandenburger for CBS Small Business Pulse.



