Heavy Rain Blankets Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Heavy rain blanketed Southern California Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm began Wednesday night, dousing parts of the region with rain during the evening commute.

Strong winds are expected to play a factor in this week’s weather events.

A wind advisory will remain in force in the Antelope Valley until noon, which could make driving difficult on the 14 Freeway and SR 138 Highway.

Southwest winds of between 20 and 35 mph gusting to 55 mph will buffet the mountains through the morning.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect in the mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 10 a.m., forecasters said.

Along the coast, high surf is expected through Monday as a result of a large storm-generated swell, posing a danger to beachgoers and the operators of small vessels.

A beach hazards statement will be in force through Monday evening in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in coastal areas and valleys. Up to three inches could be seen in the mountains and foothills as a result of the first storm.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s and low 60s.



