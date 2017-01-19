Moreno Valley Truck Driver Rescued From Big Rig Hanging Off NorCal Bridge

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A truck driver from Moreno Valley and his passenger walked away without injuries after their big rig jackknifed and left the cab hanging over the edge of a bridge in Northern California.

The crash was initially reported to the California Highway Patrol at about 5:51 p.m. Wednesday. CHP Officers responding to the scene on southbound Interstate 5, north of County Road 22, found the big rig lying on its left side, resting on a bridge rail.

Two people, a man and a woman, were trapped in the cab, but were safely rescued. No injuries were reported.

The driver, identified as Jose C. Castro, told the officers he had been driving south on Interstate 5 when he felt a strong gust of wind that pushed his truck to the left, where it collided with a bridge rail.

The roadway was closed until about 10 p.m. while crews cleaned up the scene.