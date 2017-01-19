Laugh Factory Seeks Donald Trump Impersonator To Host New Online Show

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — The Laugh Factory is looking for a host for its new online show “Fake News/Real News.”

The host has one major task — to impersonate our 45th president.

The Laugh Factory says they want to find the greatest Trump impersonator the world has to offer — and for the record, Alec Baldwin is pretty busy lampooning and lambasting Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada says, “We’ve launched a competition that is open to every race, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin and age.”

He added, “Following our recent Funniest Person in the World Competition that featured comedians from 56 countries, the Laugh Factory is bringing the global comedy community together again to find the funniest Trump impression in any language.”

One talented impressionist will be hired as a host of LaughFactory.com’s new channel “Fake News/Real News,” as well as headlining at all of the Laugh Factory clubs.

Interested candidates are asked to post a video clip of their impression to YouTube and tweet the link to @TheLaughFactory with the hashtag #TrumpImpression.

Submissions will be accepted starting on Inauguration Day Friday, January 20th through February 28, 2017.

The top ten candidates — voted on by Laugh Factory staffers l — will be invited to perform their version in front of a Hollywood audience, which will also have a chance to participate in the final decision. Each finalist will be awarded an honorarium towards travel expenses.