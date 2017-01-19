Former Dodgers Security Guards Arraigned For Stealing, Selling Team Merchandise

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two former security guards with the Los Angeles Dodgers accused of stealing team merchandise and reselling it pleaded not guilty Thursday to the charges.

The two former guards are accused of working with a third man to move the stolen goods. The third man also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Juan DeDios Prada, 58. of Palmdale, Fernando Sierra, 62, of Lancaster and Jesse Luis Dagnesses of Huntington Park, 51, each face one felony count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Deputy D.A. Daniel Merrick said Prada and Sierra were ordered to stand trial for that charge and one felony count of second-degree commercial burglary earlier this month. Dagnesses also faces one felony count of receiving stolen property exceeding $950 in value, including baseballs and baseball jerseys.

The three defendants are scheduled to return on Feb. 16 for a pretrial hearing in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

According to the criminal complaint, Prada and Sierra both worked as security guards at Dodger Stadium when they allegedly conspired with Dagnesses to steal baseball equipment, uniforms and merchandise and sell them online.

Prada and Sierra are accused of using masks, gloves and headlamps to enter a locked equipment room to steal more than $3,4000 worth of equipment between January 2013 to February 2016.

If convicted as charged, Prada and Sierra face more than three years in jail and Dagnasses faces more than four years in jail.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Northeast Division.