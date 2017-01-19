Ex-LA Coliseum General Manager Gets Probation In Scandal

January 19, 2017 7:19 AM
Filed Under: Embezzlement, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former general manager of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has been sentenced to three years of probation for his role in a nearly $2 million embezzlement and bribery scandal involving the storied stadium.

County prosecutors say Wednesday’s sentencing comes five years after Patrick Lynch pleaded guilty to one felony count of conflict of interest five years ago. He had been charged with 10 felonies when the case began.

The 60-year-old Lynch’s sentencing was on hold for so long because it was contingent on others in the scheme being sentenced first.

He resigned in 2011 and was arrested in 2012. He has already done 1,500 hours of community service and paid $385,000 in restitution.

The Coliseum’s events managers and two music promoters have also been convicted in the case.

