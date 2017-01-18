Wreckage Of Missing Plane Spotted In Angeles National Forest

January 18, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: Angeles National Forest, Plane Crash

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities say the wreckage of a small plane found in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest is an aircraft reported missing last week.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials were notified of the wreckage spotted Wednesday morning near Lake Hughes.

There was no immediate information about the plane’s occupants.

Allen Kenitzer of the Federal Aviation Administration says the plane is a Mooney M20J that went missing Jan. 12 during a flight from Tehachapi to Torrance.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

