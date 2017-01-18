Wreckage Of Missing Plane Spotted In Angeles National Forest

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities say the wreckage of a small plane found in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest is an aircraft reported missing last week.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials were notified of the wreckage spotted Wednesday morning near Lake Hughes.

Lake Hughes area. Plane crash located. #LASD Air Rescue 5 on scene. pic.twitter.com/vNnz4tD1j7 — SEB (@SEBLASD) January 18, 2017

There was no immediate information about the plane’s occupants.

Allen Kenitzer of the Federal Aviation Administration says the plane is a Mooney M20J that went missing Jan. 12 during a flight from Tehachapi to Torrance.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

