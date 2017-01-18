Bel Air Mega-Mansion Hits The Market For A Cool Quarter-Billion

BEL AIR (CBSLA.com) — A Bel Air mega-mansion has hit the market for a record quarter of a billion dollars.

Yes, at $250 million, the palatial compound is the most expensive home to ever be listed in the United States. Fittingly, it has been named “Billionaire” by its developer, Bruce Makowsky.

Makowsky developed the 3 8,000-square-foot Bel-Air home, located at 924 Bel Air Road, on spec.

The listing hit the market Wednesday, accompanied by photos of expansive poolside views and ornate interior design finishes.

The house features two master suites, 10 VIP guest suites, 21 luxury bathrooms, three gourmet kitchens, five bars, a massage studio-slash-spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an 85-foot glass tile infinity swimming pool, a 40-seat 4K Dolby Atmos theater, a four-lane bowling alley and lounge, an “auto gallery” with cars valued at more than $30 million, a seven-person full time staff, at least 100 “curated art installations,” an “outdoor hydraulic pop-up theater,” two fully-stocked champagne-and-wine cellars, and last but not least, a massive wall of candy.

Makowsky said he previously sold a spec house for $70 million in 2015, and was inspired by the sale of even-more-expensive mega-yachts to push the boundaries of what a home buyer might be willing to spend.

“This home was curated for the ultimate billionaire who wants the best of everything that exists in life,” Makowsky said in a statement. “Until now, the ultra-luxury market was void of homes that even came close to matching the level of mega-yachts and private jets that billionaires spend millions of dollars on every year. There are hundreds of new billionaires created each year and they are increasingly setting their sights on this coveted enclave of California for everything the state has to offer.”

Anyway, here’s a peak at what you can get for a quarter-billion: