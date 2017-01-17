Worker Rescued After Falling Into Cistern In Downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A worker was rescued after falling about 25 feet into a concrete cistern at a construction site in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday.

According to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department, the accident at 755 S. Spring Street was reported around 2:30 p.m.

It took rescuers almost an hour and a half to reach the 30-year-old man and hoisted him to safety.

The victim, who was alert but suffered severe pain, was taken to a hospital to be treated and evaluated for other possible injuries, Stewart said.