Tens Of Thousands Of People In SoCal To Protest Friday’s Inauguration Of Donald Trump

January 17, 2017 11:18 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to take to the streets of Southern California Friday to protest the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

On Tuesday night, representatives from some of 90 community groups held a press conference to release details of a march .

It’s unclear exactly how many people will participate on Friday. But organizers expect tens of thousands.

They will be gathering in downtown Los Angeles at Staples Center and making their way to City Hall.

California for Progress is among the groups taking part. “We’re hoping to show the solidarity and unity that’s come out of the last year of progressive action here in California from the marches, rallies and protests,” said Co-Founder Jeremy White. “This is just coming out in support of one another, immigration rights, equity and fairness for all. And we hope to make a big impact.”

Organizers are urging people to skip work, school and not do any shopping to send a message.

But the L.A. Unified School District is urging students to go to school Friday, which the district has declared Unity Day 2017. Officials said schools are a safe place for students to have a meaningful dialogue about the presidential election.

Outside of Los Angeles,  people who live in Long Beach should be aware of rally and march at Harvey Milk Promenade Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In Orange County, another rally is scheduled to be held at the old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana.

