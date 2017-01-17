Armed Suspect Fatally Shoots Gas Station Clerk In Los Feliz

LOS FELIZ (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Tuesday investigated the shooting death of a gas station clerk in Los Feliz.

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at a Chevron station located in the 2100 block of Vermont Avenue, according to police.

Upon their arrival, authorities located the clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital where he later died. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation revealed an African American man attempted to rob the clerk, which led to the shooting.

The suspect fled from the scene in a vehicle.

No further information is available at this time.