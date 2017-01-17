Cause For 2015 Blowout Still Unknown Ahead Of Aliso Canyon Reopening

January 17, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Aliso Canyon Storage Facility

PORTER RANCH (CBSLA.com) — Officials say Southern California Gas will be allowed to reopen the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage field despite no cause having been determined as of yet for the 2015 blowout, it was reported Tuesday.

State regulators told SoCal Gas the troubled site near Porter Ranch can be reopened, but at only a fraction of its original size, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Two public hearings on reopening the facility will be held the first week in February, after which regulators are expected to decide on a timeline, The Times reported.

The 2015 four-month natural gas leak, which scientists called the largest in U.S. history, displaced at least 7,000 Porter Ranch residents for months because the toxic fumes were making them sick.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Aliso Canyon Leak

Since then, redundant safety systems – from multiple layers of pipes to sophisticated pressure monitors at each well – have been put in place at the site, along with infrared cameras that can detect tiny amounts of methane gas and infrared instruments that keep watch along the borders of the facility.

According to Ken Harris, State Oil & Gas Supervisor and head of the Department of Conservation’s (DOC) Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources, 34 of the 114 wells at Aliso Canyon had passed rigorous safety inspections.

The natural gas storage facility will remain empty and offline until each of the wells either passes inspection, is temporarily sealed and placed off line or plugged and abandoned altogether.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia