Woman Shot, Killed In Bellflower

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A woman was shot and killed in Bellflower Monday afternoon.
The shooting occurred before 1:35 p.m. in the 16000 block of Cornuta Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives responded to find the victim dead at the scene.
The victim was not immediately identified. The circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case should call the sheriff’s department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.