Man Dies In Hawthorne Shooting

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com) – A man was shot and killed in Hawthorne Monday evening, prompting a homicide investigation.

The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. in the area of Imperial Highway and Grevillea Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not disclosed. No suspect information was released.

LASD Homicide Bureau detectives were assisting Hawthorne police in the shooting death investigation. Anyone with information on the case should call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500.

