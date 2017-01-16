Man Found Dead In Anaheim

January 16, 2017 1:36 PM
January 16, 2017

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Monday investigated the death of a man in Anaheim.

According to police, the man, who was in his 20s, was found dead around 6:30 a.m. in a commercial area in the 1600 block of Sinclair Street.

His name is being withheld pending family notification.

Detectives said the man suffered from some sort of trauma, but other details were not immediately released.

According to CBS2’s Michele Gile, the man’s body was dumped in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.

