Local Woman Lives To Tell About Gunfire Horror At Mexico Resort

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It was supposed to be a fun birthday vacation for a local woman with her boyfriend.

A trip to the popular tourist spot Playa del Carmen, Mexico for an international electronic music festival.

Instead, a nightmare came true.

Music blared over the gunshots and people panicked. Dramatic video inside the Blue Parrot night club shows partiers ducking and running to get out early Monday morning.

Bria Didszun, of Hollywood, was inside.

“Eveybody’s running out, even the security guards are on the ground,” Didszun said. “I knew at that point there was a shooter, my back had broken, and I knew there’s (tearful) nothing I could do.”

Didszun told CBSLA over Skype from her hospital bed in Mexico how she and her boyfriend were separated, she was shoved to the ground in the chaos, and a security guard fell on top of her, fracturing a disk in her back. She says the man next to her was shot and killed. Didszun couldn’t move.

“All I could think of, he comes back and he wants to shoot me, I can’t do anything about it,” a tearful Didszun said.

Didszun’s sister Misty Holloway heard the whole story from back home – where she’s waiting to help Bria heal, physically and emotionally.

“She actually kind of hid beside him thinking he was just playing dead only to realize he had lost his life,” Holloway said. “It’s just awful that things like this have to happen, you always think it’s going to happen to someone else and it hits this close to home, it puts things into perspective.”

Didszun now wonders if she’ll be able to get on her flight on Friday, but is just greatful to be alive.

“I’m in a lot of pain, enormous pain, I can’t really stand or walk, but I will get better soon,” Didszun said.