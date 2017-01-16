High Times Magazine Moving From New York To Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — High Times, the magazine that for decades has chronicled the culture and business of marijuana, is moving its operations from New York to Los Angeles, according to reports.

The passage of Proposition 64 in November, which legalized the recreational consumption of marijuana in California, would appear to be a factor in the move.

New York allows for the use of marijuana for medical purposes, although the state’s laws are considered to be more restrictive than medical marijuana laws in other states.

A High Times executive told Crain’s New York Business that the move to Los Angeles was motivated at least in part by a search for, well, greener pastures.

“The center of the cannabis universe has moved to California,” High Times chief revenue officer Matt Stang told the publication. “New York used to be a liberal bastion.”

High Times first opened an LA office in the Miracle Mile area in the fall, Fishbowl LA reported. Now, the company reportedly plans to make that office its base of operations by the end of April.

It was not immediately clear how many of the company’s 30-or-so employees in New York would be relocating to Los Angeles, according to Crain’s.

High Times has been in circulation since 1974 and has published the works of renowned writers including Truman Capote, Charles Bukowski and Hunter S. Thompson.

A request for comment from High Times was not immediately returned.

