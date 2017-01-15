Child Survives Fall Into Hesperia Sinkhole

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) – A child sustained minor injuries after falling into a weather-caused sinkhole Sunday afternoon in Hesperia.
The fall occurred before 3:12 p.m. near an apartment complex at Cypress Avenue and Bear Valley Road.
According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the child fell 15 feet down the sinkhole. Firefighters responded and rescued the child using ropes. The child was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
The recent rainfall likely softened the ground and created the hole, the fire department said. City of Hesperia Public Works crews were called in to evaluate the sinkhole.