11 Animals Linked To Accused Fake Rescue Group Dead, Police Say

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Eleven animals taken from a Seal Beach woman accused of running a fake rescue organization have now died, police said Sunday.

Irvine police told KCAL9 that along with the 11 animals deaths, at least 60 more animals are ill, but remain alive.

Police say Pawlosophy is a fake rescue organization run by 42-year-old Megan Ann Hoechstetter.

Hoechstetter was arrested Wednesday with six puppies in her possession, police said. Another 13 puppies were found at the Cypress hotel where she had been staying, according to Irvine police spokeswoman Kim Mohr.

Mohr said Hoechstetter was using the organization to sell animals possibly obtained from Mexico that had not received proper healthcare.

Hoechstetter faces several felony and misdemeanor charges of crimes against animals for allegedly selling a sick puppy that died a week after it was purchased by an Irvine family.

A new statement was posted on Pawlosophy’s website over the weekend. It reads, in part:

“There are two sides to every story and not everything published is fact. We wish that everyone would take that into consideration and make their own judgment decisions.”

The statement went on to say that Pawlosophy “has NEVER SOLD an animal.”

It also stated that “the rescue dogs Pawlosophy has for adoption come from many sources. Despite the fact that all dogs are examined and given a clean wellness exam, they still could be incubating any number of infectious diseases without displaying outward clinical symptoms.”

Jolene Miller adopted a puppy named Lexi from Hoechstetter in December. Miller told KCAL9 Sunday that two days after the adoption, she discovered that Lexi had three diseases including parvovirus. She said her family has spent $3,000 in veterinarian bill so far.

“I have to watch her and see if she’s breathing every night, and that’s tough, that’s really tough,” Miller said.

“I’m sick that this person is doing this and has been doing for such a long time,” she added.

Pawlosophy claims to be a non-profit organization with a pending 501(c)(3) status run entirely by volunteers, but the site does not include any phone number or a physical address.

Meanwhile, all the animals seized from Hoechstetter had to be taken to the Irvine Animal Care Center and are not available for adoption due to their age and fragile health.

Hoechstetter did not immediately respond Sunday evening to requests for comment.