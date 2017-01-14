Two Men Dead In Possible Moreno Valley Murder-Suicide

January 14, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Moreno Valley, Murder Suicide

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a potential murder-suicide Friday night in Moreno Valley.

Deputies were called about 9 p.m. to a home in the 25900 block of Flint Drive regarding a homicide, said Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Vasquez.

Arriving deputies discovered two men dead at the scene.

Vasquez said investigators believe all involved parties are accounted for; they are not looking for any suspects nor do they believe there is any danger to the public.

Investigators were interviewing people who possibly witnessed the incident, Vasquez said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the men died or if there were any weapons recovered at the scene.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia