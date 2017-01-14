One Killed, One Hurt In Leimert Park Wreck

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – One person was killed and a second was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning in Leimert Park.

The crash was reported at 3:36 a.m. at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Bureau.

One person died at the scene and paramedics rushed another person in critical condition to an area hospital, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The critically injured person had to be extricated from a vehicle, Stewart said.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately disclosed. Police could not immediately confirm if it was being investigated as a hit-and-run.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)