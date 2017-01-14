Hemet Soldier Dies In Non-Combat Incident

January 14, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Hemet, Soldier Killed

HEMET (CBSLA.com) – An Army soldier from Hemet has been killed in a non-combat related incident, the Pentagon announced Saturday.

The location and circumstances of the death, which occurred Thursday, were not disclosed.

Spc. John P. Rodriguez was supporting U.S. Army Central (Command). He had been assigned to the 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, of the 1st Armored Division.

His station or post was also not disclosed by the Pentagon, but the division is headquartered at Ft. Bliss, Texas.

A post on the 2nd Engineer Battalion’s Facebook page said a memorial ceremony for the families at Fort Bliss would be scheduled in the near future.

“A son, a husband, and a friend to everyone around him, ‘Rod’ was an amazing person that we all loved,” the post said. “Our most heartfelt condolences go out to his family back home.”

