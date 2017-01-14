Body Found In Water Near Wilmington Marina

January 14, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Marina, Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CBSLA.com) — A body was discovered in the Port of Los Angeles water Saturday, near a marina in Wilmington.

The body was spotted in an empty boat slip at about 9:10 a.m. by a citizen, according to Lt. Ken Hawkes of the Los Angeles Port police. The victim’s gender was not immediately known.

Two Los Angeles Fire Department fireboats were dispatched to Leeward Bay Marina, 411 N. Henry Ford Ave., to assist the port police in taking the body out of the water, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s cause of death.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

