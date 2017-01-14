Bernier Gets Shutout, Ducks Beat Coyotes 3-0

January 14, 2017 8:02 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Hampus Lindholm, Nick Ritchie and Ryan Kesler scored, and Jonathan Bernier earned his first shutout of the season in the Anaheim Ducks’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Lindholm’s second goal of the season came 5:49 into the opening period and Richie got his 10th just 35 seconds into the third.

Kesler’s 18th goal came into an empty net with 21 seconds left.

Bernier, starting in goal for the first time since Dec. 20, had 26 saves as the Coyotes struggled to get consistent pressure on Anaheim’s No. 2 goalie.

Louis Domingue had 19 saves for the Coyotes, who outshot the Ducks 26-22.

Anaheim, the Pacific Division leader, won its third in a row and sixth in seven games.

