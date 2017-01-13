Young Bosses Bridging The Generation Gap

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles Rams’ hiring of 30-year-old Sean McVay, making him the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, highlights a new trend in business, companies hiring younger bosses.

These days, it’s not unusual for older employees to work for millennials.

“There are a ton of people who are hired at a young age who had tremendous success,” Kevin Demoff, executive vice president of football operations for the Rams, told reporters Friday. “And so for us, I think you looked at it through the lens of, we knew Sean could be special here.”

Jason Nazar, CEO and co-founder of Santa Monica-based tech startup Comparably, is an entrepreneur in residence with the city of Los Angeles.

“There’s no walls, there’s no offices anymore,” Nazar told CBS2 Friday. “Everybody works together, and the way that people think about work is completely different.”

Comparably gathers information about salaries and work environments for job seekers and employers.

“Young CEOs are smart, they have huge networks, they are able to continuously challenge everyone around them,” said Armen Avedissian, chief marketing officer for Comparably. Avedissian came to Comparably from EHarmony.

Nazar’s corporate philosophy is that people who feel responsible to their boss are less effective than people who feel responsible to each other.

“If I see people happy, If I see them having fun, then I know that I’m doing my job leading this company.”