Wife Of US Marshal Faces Judge For Serious Felonies She Allegedly Tried To Pin On Husband’s Former Fiancee

January 13, 2017 6:33 PM

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com)  —   Angela Diaz, the wife of a US marshal, appeared before a judge Friday just days after District Attorney Tony Rackaukaus exonerated Michelle Hadley  — who had been accused of 10 serious felonies — that officials now believe Diaz tried to pin on Hadley —  her husband’s former fiance.

Deputy D.A. Richard Zimmer spoke to CBS2’s Michele Gile.

“She tricked us,” Zimmer said about Diaz. “All of the evidence we had at that point that pointed at Miss [Michelle] Hadley but as we found out it now appears that Angela Diaz was the one behind everything.”

Officials say that includes kidnapping, false imprisonment and falsely reporting crimes.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

According to Zimmer, Diaz, 31, claimed that her husband’s ex posted rape fantasy ads on Craigslist, while posing as Diaz to have men sexually assault her.

It was a sophisticated plot where Diaz allegedly used fake IP addresses and special software to make it look like Hadley was the author.

Hadley was exonerated Monday.

Hadley was going for her MBA at Chapman University last summer before she was arrested. Despite her ordeal, she told reporters earlier this week that she still hopes to graduate.

Diaz, who is pregnant, was extradited from Phoenix where she most recently lived.

She told the judge Friday she is not guilty.

