Rams Reach Deal With FAA Over Stadium Concerns

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – On the day the team introduced its new head coach, the Rams Friday reached an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration formally approving the construction of its $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood.

The FAA had initially expressed concerns about the height of the stadium — which will be shared by the Rams and Chargers — and the chance the structure might interfere with radar systems at Los Angeles International Airport to the west.

Under the agreement announced by the FAA Friday, the Rams will “pay $29 million to install a secondary aircraft tracking system that will augment the existing LAX radar system.”

“As a result of the agreement, the FAA is able to issue a determination that the stadium will not pose a hazard to navigable airspace or affect the flow of aircraft into LAX,” according to the FAA.

The agency noted that it is still reviewing the cranes that are expected to be used during stadium construction.

The stadium, with an estimated capacity of about 80,000 but expandable up to 100,000, is expected to be completed in time for the 2019 NFL season. The building will be the centerpiece of a sports and entertainment district that will include retail and office space, residential units, parks and possibly a hotel.

