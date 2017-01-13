Man Charged With Killing Woman Who Was Holding Toddler, Shooting Her Husband In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A Corona man was charged Friday with killing a woman as she was holding her child and shooting her husband in the head.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said John Kevin McVoy Jr., 35, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The felony complaint includes a special allegation that the defendant personally and intentionally discharged a firearm, which caused great bodily injury and death.

McVoy was arraigned at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Long Beach Branch. Prosecutors are asking that bail be set at $5 million.

On Tuesday evening, McVoy allegedly went to the victims’ home located in the 6300 block of Knight Avenue in Long Beach, prosecutors said.

While there, the defendant reportedly got into an argument with Susan Garcia and her husband.

McVoy allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the husband in the head and then shot Garcia in the upper torso as she was holding her toddler, the D.A. added.

Immediately after the shooting, other people in the home disarmed and subdued McVoy, according to prosecutors.

Authorities were called and police arrested McVoy in connection with the attack.

Neighbors told the Long Beach Press-Telegram the couple had a young son. They also said the suspect was in a band and practiced in the couple’s garage.

Garcia, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband survived, prosecutors said. The toddler was not injured.

If convicted as charged, McVoy faces a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison.