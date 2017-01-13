Free Health Care Clinic Wristbands To Be Distributed This Weekend

January 13, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Care Harbor, Free Health Care, Wristband Distribution

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A free health care clinic is returning to downtown Los Angeles, and wristbands that guarantee admission will be handed out this weekend at two locations.

Care Harbor will host its seventh free clinic for uninsured Angelenos starting on Jan. 20 through Jan. 22. The clinic will provide medical, dental, vision and preventive care at a new location — The Reef Event Center, 1933 S. Broadway.

Free wristbands will be distributed in advance of the clinic on a first-come, first-served basis. Each patient can choose the date they want to attend the clinic, and the selected date will be reflected on the wristband, which guarantees admission to one person and cannot be removed. Wristbands will be distributed to parents or caregivers of minor patients and must be with the child during treatment.

Distribution will take place Saturday at Ted Watkins Park Fieldhouse, 1335 E. 103rd Street, and Sunday at Los Angeles Trade Technical College, 2115 South Grand Avenue.

For more information, visit careharbor.org.

